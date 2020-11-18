Vanessa Hudgens Twerks In A Bold Yellow Bodysuit At The Gym For Sexy Instagram Video

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens tantalized her 39.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot trio of short clips documenting her return to the gym. The videos were taken at the Dogpound fitness facility, and Vanessa made sure to tag the company in the caption of her post.

She had personal trainer Julia Brown by her side, who she likewise tagged in the caption, and the duo were in an open space with the brand’s name written on the ground in large white letters.

Vanessa flaunted her fit figure in a skintight yellow bodysuit with a snakeskin-print. The garment had a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and the sleeveless style showed off Vanessa’s slender arms and sculpted shoulders as well.

A thick black band wrapped around her waist, accentuating her hourglass shape, and the fabric stretched over her pert posterior and toned thighs. She finished off the look with a pair of black socks, and had a black mask covering most of her face.

Vanessa also accessorized with a few pieces of jewelry, layering several necklaces for a bohemian vibe. She had a blue resistance band around her thighs, just above her knees, and she did a few exercises with her trainer. Towards the end of the first clip, she danced with her trainer, getting up close and personal.

The duo transitioned to some work on yoga mats for the second clip, and Vanessa pulled some of her brunette locks back. Her hair was done in a half-up style, with some strands hanging loose and brushing her shoulders and the remainder secured in a high ponytail with a bright yellow scrunchie.

Vanessa flaunted her shapely booty by twerking for a moment while on her knees on the yoga mat before placing both hands on the mat and busting out a few more moves.

She finished the trio of clips with another short video in which she gave her eager followers a glimpse at her workout routine. She was feeling herself upon her return to the gym, and opted to take a little dance break part of the way through her weighted squats.

Vanessa’s audience absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 1,225 comments as well as 475,600 likes within just 12 hours of going live.

“Looking good girls! These outfits are EVERYTHING on you,” one fan wrote, loving the athletic attire that both ladies wore.

“Twerk queen,” another follower chimed in, including a string of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Why are you so hot,” a third fan remarked, loving the update.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Vanessa thrilled her fans with a series of throwback snaps taken while she was abroad in Turks & Caicos. She rocked a sexy white bikini with a lace-up detail on the front, and layered on several pieces of jewelry, including a delicate body chain, for the steamy images.