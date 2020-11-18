‘This Is Us’ Fans React To Sterling K. Brown’s Ripped Body As ‘Dancing Randall’ Memes Make The Rounds

The 'Honestly' episode featured a meme-worthy dance by the Philly councilman.

This Is Us fans are reacting to shirtless shots of Sterling K. Bown that are making the rounds on social media.

The 44-year-old Emmy-winning actor, who plays Randall Pearson on the hit NBC series, stole the most recent episode with a hilarious stripped-down scene that spawned real-life memes.

In the Season 5 episode, titled “Honestly,” the Philadelphia city councilman was caught with his shirt off after his assistant Malik (Asante Blackk) forgot to flip the switch to end his livestream. Randall’s subsequent striptease in his office as he changed out of his shirt and tie was caught on camera for the world to see.

On the show — and in real life — many memes were born from the hilarious moment.

In a post shared to the official This Is Us Instagram page, seen here, shots of a shirtless, dancing Randall were shown with captions such as “Me when I started the playlist and the shower warming up.” Another angle showed two shirtless Randalls with a joke about “vibin with myself in the bathroom mirror.”

“Councilman Pearson makes memeing almost too easy,” the caption on the This Is Us page teased.

Brown also shared a shot of his character’s office striptease as he noted that everyone would be well suited to be more like his character. While he was shown taking it all off in the clip, Brown also reminded fans to wear a mask in the caption to his post.

We would all do well to be a little bit more like Randall.???????????? #ThisIsUs #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/gdw196zgCy — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) November 18, 2020

In comments to the tweet, fans reacted to the hilarious scene as well as the eye candy they were gifted courtesy of Brown’s six-pack abs and brawny biceps.

“More shirtless Randall would be truly appreciated,” one fan wrote.

“Nice to see Randall in a different light…also nice to see Randall shirtless!” another added.

“Sir… I’m going to need a warning before you post like this,” a third admirer joked.

“Damn Sterling! Now you just pushed me to get back to the gym,” another commenter wrote.

As for how the striptease team played out, This Is Us executive producer Ken Olin gave Brown full credit for the choreography in the scene. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the EP described Brown as “brilliant” and “skilled” as he explained why the Emmy-winning actor didn’t need much direction to shoot the scene

“There were certain things of laying out, ‘Okay, I’m going to put the chair here, so you know that that’s there,'” Olin said of Brown. “And I could say to him, ‘Oh, let’s go further with the dance.’ But he did all of that. That was just his choice…That was all Sterling. He’s amazing.”