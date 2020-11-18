Hilde Osland Flaunts Cleavage In Tiny Top While Showing Off Flat Abs In Low-Rise Jeans

Australian hottie Hilde Osland took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her fabulous figure in a chic and casual outfit that put her fabulous figure on display. She sported a tiny crop top and a pair of low-rise skinny jeans while she enjoyed what appeared to be a nice day in Perth.

Hilde’s top was white, and it had a low-cut neckline that flashed plenty of her cleavage. It cut off just below her breasts, giving her the opportunity to show of her taut tummy. Her jeans were faded and distressed.

The popular influencer completed her outfit with an oversized teal plaid shirt, which she wore loosely around her shoulders and a pair of white trainers. She also carried a large handbag over one shoulder.

Hilde wore her long blond locks piled in a messy bun on the top of her head with pieces of her bangs framing her face.

The update consisted of five snapshots that captured her standing on a road lined with trees. She faced the camera striking different poses while flashing the camera several flirty looks.

Hilde’s fans seemed to love her sexy casual look, and more than 22,000 of them hit the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

Dozens raved over how stunning she looked in the comments section.

“You’re so pretty it’s like you’re not even real,” wrote one Instagram user, adding two red rose emoji.

“Your [sic] the most beautiful women on the face of this planet!” gushed a second admirer.

“Absolutely stunning in every way,” a third follower commented with a red heart emoji.

“Stunningly beautiful as always,” a fourth fan chimed in.

In the first picture, Hilde wore the blouse off of one shoulder while she posed with one leg in front of the other. She placed her hands in front of hr body while she smiled for the lens.

The second frame was a closeup of the model from a side view. She gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. The blouse fell over one shoulder, exposing her toned upper arm. The pose showed off Hilde’s voluptuous chest as well as her tight abs.

All of Hilde’s body was visible in the third photo. She posed with her hands on her sides while looking away from the lens. The shirt was open, showing off the model’s hourglass shape and ample chest.

The remaining two images were cropped at Hilde’s knees. One saw her with the shirt knotted at her waist and the other caught it open. In both, she gave the camera flirty looks.