‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Eric Makes A Hard Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, November 19 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will humble herself when she asks her husband for forgiveness. The mighty Quinn loves Eric Forrester (John McCook) and wants them to get back together, per Courier Journal.

Eric Forrester Holds All The Power

Quinn betrayed Eric when she schemed to hurt his family. She and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) wanted to destroy Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage, so they worked together to achieve their goal. She knew that her husband believes in Ridge and Brooke’s relationship, so she hid her schemes from him.

Now that everything has come to the light, the patriarch has sided with Shauna. He believes that his spouse manipulated her best friend into sending the divorce papers to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). He thinks that Shauna is just another of his wife’s victims.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) has also asked him to reconsider his position. But Eric is still bitter about how Quinn has not changed her ways. However, Wyatt and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) managed to convince Shauna to move out of the mansion. He still the power to decide whether he wants to forgive her or not.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt and Flo lay down the law to Shauna about Eric, and Quinn. pic.twitter.com/rCqa6YwOJa — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 17, 2020

Quinn Begs For Forgiveness On The Bold And The Beautiful

Quinn eats some humble pie and again asks Eric to accept her apology. She knows that she’s in the wrong, but she has genuinely changed. Up until now, she hasn’t set a foot wrong and has been an exemplary wife. As seen in the tweet below, she and the patriarch were happy before she went on her revenge spree. She only acted out because Brooke wanted Eric to divorce her and feels that she was just defending her marriage.

The raven-haired beauty also doesn’t understand why Eric could forgive Shauna but cannot do the same for her. They acted together and, therefore, deserve the same judgment. Quinn thinks that he’s treating her unfairly.

However, Quinn doesn’t realize that Eric holds her to a higher standard. He expects her to act with grace and dignity because she’s the Forrester matriarch and her portrait hangs above the mantelpiece.

Eric Forrester’s Hard Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Eric has a hard decision ahead of him. He loves his wife but also wants to protect his family. He cannot let Quinn get away with what she has done because she nearly ruined Brooke and Ridge’s lives.

Eventually, he may relent and give in to his spouse, but it will be a long time before he trusts her again. As for Quinn, she and Shauna will face off in an epic showdown.