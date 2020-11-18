Winnie Harlow Gets Wet In A Tiny String Bikini Straddling Boyfriend Kyle Kuzma

The couple packed on the PDA in NSFW shots.

Winnie Harlow didn’t leave much to the imagination on Instagram on November 17 when she shared a series of sizzling PDA bikini photos. The supermodel got into some pretty raunchy poses with her boyfriend, straddling him as they soaked up the sun surrounded by palm trees.

In the first photo, Winnie gave Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma a kiss as he lay shirtless on a pool sun lounger in turquoise swim shorts. The Victoria’s Secret model got on top of him and pressed her chest against his. She put her arms on his torso with her knees in the water.

Winnie wowed in a seriously skimpy two-piece, made up of a blue and white tie-dye triangle top with thin strings around her back and neck. She paired it with matching bottoms tied into bows over both hips that showed off her toned booty.

Winnie accessorized with gold accent sunglasses, safety pin-style earrings, and several gold chains.

In the second snap, she looked back at the camera as Kyle gave her a piggyback in the pool, showing off her thong-style bottoms.

The third and final photo showed the couple having more fun in the water. Winnie got on Kyle’s back and wrapped her arm around his head as the basketball star flashed a peach sign and gave a coy smile.

Plenty of fans expressed their thoughts in the comments section, including a few famous faces.

“Kuz gotta be one of the luckiest dude out there,” one fan commented.

“[Relationship] goals!!!” another wrote.

“Goalsss,” a third comment read.

Heidi Klum, La La Anthony, JoJo, Yris Palmer, and Alexina Graham were also among those who commented on or liked the photos.

The upload has amassed over 619,000 likes and 1,950 comments, proving a big hit with Winnie’s 8.4 million followers.

As reported by Metro, Winnie and Kyle went Instagram official in June when she posted photos with him at the beach. They were first romantically linked a month earlier after they were spotted holding hands while walking in Los Angeles.

They’ve made no secret of their romance since, and Kyle shared a sweet photo to social media of the two enjoying a cozy date night in September. The snap appeared to be taken in the Disney resort NBA players are staying at amid the coronavirus pandemic and he confirmed his girlfriend was in his social bubble.

“Bubble date starring @winnieharlow,” he captioned the shot alongside a heart eye emoji.