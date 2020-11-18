Madison Woolley Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In White Lace Lingerie

Madison Woolley raised temperatures on Wednesday, November 18, when she teased her 564,000 Instagram followers in a new flirty update. In her most recent share, the 22-year-old influencer showcased her bombshell curves in a skimpy lace lingerie set that flaunted her killer figure.

Madison took the scanty snap inside her bedroom. The room had white walls and cement floors. Her all-white bed was also evident in the background of the shot, as well as the gold lampshade and the ceiling light. The place was well-lit, with sunlight coming in from the nearby window, making it conducive for indoor photography.

The babe sat on the floor and faced a mirror, showing off her scanty attire. She bent her knees as she leaned toward her thighs and placed her left hand on top of her foot. Her other hand was holding her phone and angled the mobile device in front of her face as she took the selfie.

The Australian bombshell rocked a white bra-and-panty combo. From what was visible, the bra featured classic balconette cups that were made from a sheer material with intricate lace detailing. It had a snug fit that hugged her buxom curves. The undergarment featured see-through cups, but her stance obscured her nipples from exposure. Narrow straps that clung to her shoulders provided support for the piece. The base was made up of a thick, stretchable band that hugged her midriff.

She sported matching bottoms. Her pose made it difficult to see the whole underwear. The thong had a thick waistband that hugged her slim waist, highlighting her toned midsection.

Madison left her blond tresses down with a center part and opted for a straight hairstyle. She accessorized with several rings and had her fingernails and toenails painted with a light polish.

In the caption, Madison mentioned that she recently took a break from her busy schedule. Avid followers of the internet personality know that she published a book. She shared that she has been grateful to everyone who purchased her work.

Madison’s brand new social media share garnered more than 10,100 likes and over 60 comments within hours of going live on the social media platform. A lot of her online supporters dropped compliments about her fit physique, while others congratulated her for her new achievement. Countless other admirers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their admiration for the model.

“Congrats, love! You never fail to amaze me. You are so talented,” a fan wrote.

“Such a beautiful person. No wonder Australia has been getting warmer and warmer. You are bringing the heat,” commented another follower.