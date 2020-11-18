Surprising ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: How Liam Questions Thomas Ulterior Motives Puts Hope On Defense

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, November 19 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) cannot be fooled. He goes head-to-head with his wife when he questions Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) motives, per Courier Journal.

Liam is livid when he finds out that Thomas has gone home with his wife. The designer is slowly working himself back into Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) orbit and she seems to be oblivious to the danger that he poses.

The Spencer heir rushes home to make sure that his family is safe. He remembers only too well that Thomas is obsessive and will do anything to get what he wants. He cannot believe that Hope is allowing him back into their lives after everything he has put them through.

How Liam Spencer Questions Thomas Forrester’s Motives

Liam questions Thomas’ motives. Why is he worming his way back into their lives? If he has moved on, then he would find other hobbies and interests. It doesn’t make sense that he’s still hovering around Hope. The blonde cannot answer her husband’s questions and can only point out that Douglas’ dad is doing better.

In the meantime, Thomas is enjoying his time with Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), as seen below. Father and son are catching up and bonding. He loves his son, but not even Douglas can make the voices in his head go away. He knows that he’s going through something but doesn’t know why he’s having such vivid hallucinations. Liam is right, there’s something wrong with him and he needs to get help as soon as possible.

Hope Logan Defends The Designer On The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope will defend Douglas’ father. She thinks that Thomas has been on his best behavior and has been reformed. He isn’t using Douglas to manipulate her anymore so she thinks that he has changed.

She challenges Liam’s statements because she doesn’t think that he can back them up. Thomas is putting in long hours at work and has been respectful toward her. She wants Liam to move on because they need to come together for Douglas’ sake. She wants the little boy to have a happy childhood and that means that they should get along. Hope appeals to Liam to put the past behind him.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Thomas is quickly losing touch with reality. Later this week, he will have another conversation with Hope Too. The mannequin and the designer will further bond when she tells him that she loves him. Thomas has been waiting a long time to hear those words so when he hears the doll admit her feelings, he may succumb to her deadly orders.