Josie Canseco Shows Off Sculpted Figure In A Tiny Sports Bra & Joggers

Josie Canseco sizzled in a new two-photo update she shared to Instagram. Logan Paul’s girlfriend showed off her killer figure on Tuesday, November 17, as she posed for the camera while wearing a tiny sports bra and matching joggers.

Josie was photographed on the balcony of a building with skyscraper views. Tall buildings, the mountain, and the blue sky comprised the background of the shot. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Downtown Los Angeles.

In the first photo, Josie confidently flaunted her chiseled physique in front of the camera, clad in a sports bra-and-joggers combo. She placed her hands inside her pockets as she did a tip-toe on one foot. Her head was slightly tilted as she gazed into the lens and gave a fierce look.

The second snap showed the supermodel in a similar stance. This time, she positioned her hands on her hips as she offered the same expression. The bright sunshine enveloped her body, making her flawless skin glow.

Josie wore a red sports bra from the brand Alo Yoga. It boasted a scooped neckline that showcased a nice amount of her décolletage. The garment had a snug fit that pushed her breasts together, which highlighted her cleavage. The length of the piece reached her midriff, which helped accentuate her taut tummy and rock-hard abs.

She matched the top with a pair of joggers in the same color. The bottoms were made of soft, cotton-looking material. It looked comfortable and a little baggy, but the stretchable waistband perfectly hugged her slim waist. She completed her sporty look with a pair of white socks.

For the photoshoot, Josie had her blonde hair styled into soft, romantic curls. She did a heavy side part and left the strands hanging over her shoulder with the rest of her locks falling on her back.

In the caption, Josie wrote something about her new activewear. She also tagged Alo Yoga in both the post and the picture.

As of this writing, the new share garnered more than 141,000 likes and an upward of 270 comments. Fans from all over the globe took to the comments section to praise Josie’s fit figure, while several admirers gushed over her beauty. Other followers still wanted to chime in but lacked the words to describe how they felt about the photos. Instead, they dropped a mix of emoji.

“You are so hot! My body goals! I know you work hard. I watch your stories all the time,” a fan commented.

“Wow! You look gorgeous! Red is definitely your color,” wrote another follower.

“I honestly wish I was Logan. He’s a lucky guy,” a third admirer added.