Carrie Underwood Flashes Leg In Thigh-High Slit Dress For Stunning Teaser

Carrie gave a look at her toned thigh in a cryptic new video.

Carrie Underwood gave a peek at her world-famous toned legs in a new teaser shared on November 17. The country star stunned as she posted her first ever Instagram Reel, a cryptic clip involving John Legend.

The short upload, which can be seen here, showed Carrie and The Voice coach in a winter wonderland. The “Something In The Water” hitmaker looked every inch the superstar in a long shiny white gown with a thigh-high slit that exposed her tanned and toned right leg as she walked through the snow.

Carrie slightly pulled up the dress with her left hand to keep it off the floor and her muscular pin poked through her glamorous white coat, which featured sparkly embellishments and buttons.

The mom of two had her signature long blond hair in waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

In separate scenes, John opened a rusty door in fingerless gloves and walked into what appeared to be an old-fashioned home. The “All Of Me” hitmaker was wrapped up in a wool coat with a large scarf and lit a fire.

The word “Hallelujah” was sung over stripped back music, though Carrie shared the clip without explanation.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Fans were left to speculate in the comments section, with many assuming the upload was a peek at a potential music video for their Christmas duet.

“Are we getting a music video?!?!?! Or is this part of the HBO max special?!” one fan asked, referring to her upcoming holiday special airing on December 3.

“LOVE this song!!! The video looks so good already,” another wrote with two heart eye faces.

“WHAT DOES THIS MEAN,” a third asked in all caps.

“Wow wow wow,” another wrote with a fire emoji.

The Reel proved a big hit with Carrie’s almost 10 million followers, amassing more than 256,000 views in less than 10 hours.

“Hallelujah,” which was written by John and Toby Gad, features on Carrie’s Christmas album My Gift. The star revealed in September that it was sent to her as a solo, but she personally asked John to sing with her.

“It was like, ‘Well, I love the song. I feel like this is a puzzle piece I didn’t know was missing, but now that I’ve heard it, I have to have it’. And so we just put the ask back, ‘Thank you for sending, do you want to sing a part with me, too?'” she recalled on Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen, per Taste of Country.