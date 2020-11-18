Tarsha Whitmore Gives A Mind-Blowing Show Of Her Sexy Figure In The Skimpiest String Bikini

The model posed on a cliffside by the sea while on vacation.

Tarsha Whitmore is once again showing off her phenomenal figure on Instagram, to the delight of her eager audience. On Wednesday, November 18, the Aussie model and influencer put her bombshell body on display in an impossibly tiny, string bikini while posing on a cliffside by the sea, dazzling fans with her enviable curves and radiant look.

The 20-year-old opted for a sexy leopard-print two-piece that left barely anything to the imagination, flaunting her busty assets and voluptuous hips and thighs. Her chest was barely contained by a skimpy halterneck top that flashed a tantalizing glimpse of underboob in addition to exposing her deep cleavage. A pair of spaghetti shoulder straps framed her abundant décolletage, while another string stretched between the small triangular cups, spotlighting her perky chest.

The bottoms were even more revealing, sporting a minuscule front that only covered what was necessary. The item mirrored the top’s ruched design and featured spaghetti straps that tied on both hips with coquettish bows. The sides were pulled high on her waist, accentuating her hourglass shape and showcasing her toned legs. Meanwhile, the scooped waistline dipped well below her belly button, allowing her shiny navel piercing to be seen.

The swimwear was from popular fashion brand I.Am.Gia, which Tarsha made sure to tag in her photo. The bikini sported an eye-catching palette that consisted of alternating patches of vibrant, electric blue and peach-beige — the latter of which was nearly the same color as the model’s bronzed skin. The vivid color scheme highlighted her glowing tan, which was further emphasized by the sun’s glaring rays.

Tarsha looked liked a total smokeshow as she lounged on her side, leaning one palm on the rocky outcrop beneath her. She placed one leg over the other and bent her knee, raising her hand to her ear. The sultry pose emphasized the sinuous contour of her silhouette, which was displayed from head to toe in the shot. Her stirring gaze was concealed behind a set of dark sunglasses, which featured thin, square frames and semi-transparent lenses. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, brushing over her shoulder and arm in messy waves.

According to the geotag, the photo was taken somewhere on Queensland’s Whitsunday Islands, where Tarsha has been vacationing for the past week. The model has shared several sizzling posts from the tropical location, including a shot of her lying on the beach in a super low-cut aqua bikini.

Tarsha captioned the snap with a goofy emoji and nothing else, letting her supporters do all the talking.

Followers seemed entranced by the suggestive snap, rewarding the post with more than 9,880 likes within the first hour. Many of her admirers raved over the smoking-hot look in the comments section, showering the blond beauty with loving emoji.

“You’ve an incredible amazing shape I’m falling in love,” wrote one person.

“Omg are you real,” read another message, trailed by a string of flames.

“Bomb pic,” penned a third Instagram user.

“You are my idol!!!” gushed a fourth fan, who prefaced their comment with three heart eyes.