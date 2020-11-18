Brielle Biermann Stuns In A Crop Top And Leather Pants For Vegas Antics

The reality star flashed her middle in Sin City.

Brielle Biermann showed off her toned middle during a little debauchery in Las Vegas. In new photos shared to Instagram on November 17, the Don’t Be Tardy star stunned as she had some fun with friends.

The 23-year-old posted a number of pictures from her Sin City trip, which showed herself with a male and female friend posing in front of a large water fountain. According to her geotag, they were at The Forum Shops at Caesars on the Las Vegas strip.

Brielle placed her arms on her friend Dani Majkowski’s shoulders in the first snap, wowing in a long sleeved black crop top that flashed her tanned and toned tummy. She paired it with shiny leather-look high-waisted pants and wore her brunette locks in a high half up, half down ponytail.

Dani flashed a big smile as she bent down in a blue top and black skirt as she placed her hands around Brielle’s waist and booty.

In the third snap, Brielle confirmed they were joined by Ethan McCallister. He rocked a pink top as he placed his arms around the girls’ waists. The photo gave a better look at Brielle’s skintight pants, showing they had four metallic buttons vertically down her lower torso.

She also included a blurry shot of the trio as she gave Ethan a hug while he and Dani put their arms in the air.

Brielle referenced the infamous Wolfpack speech from The Hangover in the caption and said she wouldn’t go back to Vegas without her friends alongside two hearts. She tagged both their accounts on the snaps, as well as the pages of hair stylists Brittany Harrington and Chrissy Rasmussen, and her makeup line, Kab Cosmetics.

Plenty of Instagram users shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Let’s go back!!,” Brielle’s mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann commented.

“Beautiful pics,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous Brielle,” another wrote with two heart eye faces.

“Flawless,” a fourth comment read with six fire symbols.

The upload proved a big hit with the social media influencer’s 1.3 million followers, amassing over 13,100 likes and 55-plus comments.

The photos came after Brielle wowed fans last week when she once again showed off her flawless figure on Instagram.

In two photos, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared to pose in nothing but a light blue faux fur coat. She flashed her tanned skin with her long hair cascading down over her shoulder.

“Angel energy,” she captioned the snaps with an angel emoji.