‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young Dazzles In Crimson Fur As She Channels Her Inner Starlet In Glam Shots

Heather Rae Young shared new glam shots to her Instagram page.

The Selling Sunset beauty, 33, shared two jaw-dropping pics with her fans as she went into Hollywood starlet mode for a glamorous photo session.

In the Instagram share, Heather was wrapped in crimson-colored fur as she posed for the camera. The luxury realtor wore sparkling diamond and silver jewelry and had her hair styled in loose waves for the glam session. The impeccably made-up star had a serious look on her face as she gazed directly at the camera in the first photo. For the second shot, she threw her head back and smiled confidently.

In the caption, Heather asked her followers which of the two stunning photos she should choose.

The Netflix star’s dazzling poses received more than 38,000 likes within hours of posting. Fans also flocked to the comments section to bow down to the blonde beauty.

Commenters were divided on which shot was better, with many saying it was impossible to choose between the two. Others compared the recently engaged reality star to a Hollywood starlet from the Golden Age as she posed for the glamorous shots.

“You are gorgeous. Marilyn Monroe,” one fan wrote to Heather.

“Ahh in love with this glam look! Marilyn Monroe vibes,” another added.

“Serving face, hair, and overall 1950s starlet looks,” a third admirer wrote.

While another fan also noted that Heather’s photos looked like “the old glamour shots women used to do,” another commenter was reminded of the glamour photo studios that popped up in shopping malls in the 1990s.

No matter which era she is channeling., it’s no surprise that Heather knows how to strike a perfect pose. Way before she was a high-end realtor, she started a successful career as a model.

Heather’s MMD modeling portfolio, which can be seen here, features a wide array of pics of her posing in loungewear, swimsuits and of course, glamorous gowns.

Heather’s new photos are the latest in a recent flurry of gorgeous snaps she has shared with her social media fans. The gorgeous blonde recently posted pics from her shopping trips for wedding and rehearsal dresses as she modeled potential picks.

And in another post, seen here, she wowed in an edgy black and silver embellished minidress that her wealthy fiance, Flipping 101’s Tarek El Moussa, loved so much that he bought it for her straight off of the model who was first wearing it.