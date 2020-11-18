Jessica Simpson, 40, Wears Cheetah-Print Joggers & Heels As She Whips Up Snack

The stylish star went for a glam look in the kitchen.

Jessica Simpson got cozy in a new campaign for her fashion line.

The 40-year-old singer and fashion designer struck a stunning pose in a new post shared to her line’s official Instagram page. In the shot, Jessica was seen wearing a gray, black, and pink cheetah print pullover and matching joggers as she propped against a cabinet while sitting on a kitchen floor.

The blonde beauty rarely wears flat, so it’s no surprise that she paired the casual look with sky-high heels.

Jessica posed for the shot while holding a bowl of batter in her lap. The star teased fans by pretending she was about to eat the batter off of a whisk as she sat surrounded by bowls of eggs and sugar in the sweet snap.

In the caption, the Open Book author said she was whipping up something “cozy” as she directed fans to her website and her line’s Cozy Collection.

In addition to Jessica’s winning outfit, the newly launched collection features animal print, tie-dye, and houndstooth sweatsuits and boots as well as furry slides, sneakers, and more.

Followers of the style star responded to her latest post with “likes,” fire emoji, and comments as they drooled over her stylish look. Many said that they “need” the outfit as they asked for full details on where to get it.

Others said Jessica is fashion “goals” as they reacted to her quirky, cat-print look.

“I love how you wear heels to do literally everything!” one commenter wrote to Jessica.

“Cats and [Jessica Simpson] it’s all I need to get me through 2020! ” another added.

A few fans joked that they dress that same way while in the kitchen.

“Mixing cookies on the floor in heels and PJs. I do that all the time.,” a third chimed in.

“JS but my style is to finish making the cookie dough and then take it over to the couch and contemplate life decisions while binge-watching something terrible.” another joked.

Jessica has been turning up the heat in her fall ad campaign — and not just in the kitchen. Followers of the designer and best-selling author have been treated to poses of her modeling her collection in stunning settings, some with a vintage feel.

In a post last month, seen here, Jessica even teased that much of the modeling was being done at her home amid the coronavirus pandemic. She shared a “behind the scenes” of her fall photoshoot at her mansion, where she joked that her toddler daughter, Birdie Mae, was her new assistant.