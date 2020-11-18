Victoria Villarroel Sizzles In A Triangle Bikini In New Instagram Video

Victoria Villarroel added a sizzling video to her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 17, that stunned her 1.4 million followers. In the latest post, the Venezuelan model decided to slip into a skimpy dark orange bikini that flaunted her stunning physique while catching some rays at the beach.

Victoria spent the day at the beach, clad in her scanty ensemble. At the beginning of the video, she stood front and center on the fine, white sand. The babe tugged at the sides of her bikini top, seemingly adjusting it, as she gazed at a distance with a smile on her face.

The slow-motion part showed Victoria walking toward the videographer while raising her hands to her hair. Her flawless skin glowed under the sunshine.

Victoria rocked a tiny two-piece swimsuit from a brand called Nyud Swim. The top boasted fully-lined triangle cups that hardly contained her ample chest with a deep neckline, which showed off her decolletage. Notably, a glimpse of her sideboob was evident from certain angles. The tight fit pushed her breasts inward, displaying more cleavage in the process. The swimwear was held together by thin straps that went over her neck, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms. The swimwear’s waistband was made up of strings that clung high to her waist, highlighting her slender hips. It boasted a high cut that exposed plenty of skin and a low-cut waistline that accentuated her toned midsection.

For her beach day look, the influencer wore a dainty pendant necklace in gold with another choker-style necklace. She also sported a ring on her right middle finger. She left her long, brunette hair down as she opted for a straight hairstyle. Most of the strands fell on her back.

Victoria used a mix of emoji instead of words in the caption. She gave credit to her bikini sponsor by tagging the brand in the video.

Since going live on her account, the share has watched over 300,000 times. It also earned more than 135,000 likes and over 470 comments. Victoria’s social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and rave about her enviable physique. Other fans struggled to find the right words to express how they felt about the reel, and instead, they chimed in with emoji.

“Wow! You look dreamy in this. You look so hot!” gushed an admirer.

“A bomb fell to the world. It was named Victoria,” wrote another follower, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Venezuelan beauty. You never fail to amaze me, baby Vic,” a third social media user added.