Laura Amy Bares Sizzling Booty & Underboob In Sultry ‘Hump Day’ Post

Aussie bombshell Laura Amy celebrated hump day on Instagram with a sizzling update wherein she bared her toned booty and chiseled legs. The fitness and lingerie model ditched her pants in favor of a skimpy gray thong, exposing her round posterior and voluptuous thigh in profile.

The 28-year-old posed on what looked like a backless sofa, glancing over her shoulder at the camera with sultry eyes. She sat with her legs spread, holding one hand in between her knees. Her other hand tugged at her bottoms, pulling the side strap high on her waist and flashing her curvaceous lower body. Her back was seductively arched and her plump lips were parted in a provocative expression, giving her more sex appeal. The photo was closely cropped to her gym-honed figure, keeping the focus on the vast expanse of exposed skin.

Laura’s scanty thong sported a small back and an incredible high cut that perfectly showed off her ample curves. The stunner paired the bottoms with a coordinating T-shirt — a loose-fitting number that was cropped just above the chest line, leaving her trim midriff on show. The baggy top was inscribed with the Ryderwear label name written across the front in large white font. The brand ambassador included a second photo that gave fans a frontal view of the revealing item, flashing a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob.

The second snap saw Laura sitting on her hip with her legs closed and her arm resting on her raised knees. Just like before, the stunner peered at the lens with an intense, alluring gaze, softly pursing her pillowy mouth. The pic showcased an eyeful of her sculpted pins, displaying the back side of her thighs.

The braless beauty added a few accessories to finish off the hot look, rocking double bangle bracelets and a pair of sizeable band rings on her middle finger. Her nails sported a skin-toned polish and featured long tips that were colored dark brown. Laura’s raven tresses tumbled down to her waist, her blonde highlights framing her face and calling attention to her beautiful features.

The sizzling brunette appeared to be in a home office. A small desk and chair could be seen in the background and a big screen hung on the wall, encased in dark shelving.

The double update appeared to have made a strong impression on Laura’s numerous fans, racking up more than 10,440 likes in just eight hours of going live. Followers also left close to 220 messages on the post, wherein they gushed over her “magnificent beauty.”

“Breathtakingly beautiful,” penned one Instagrammer, further expressing their admiration with three heart emoji.

“Oozing with glamour and beauty,” chimed in a second follower.

“It should be called hottie day because you are hot,” wrote a third person.

“I’m sure you could make a sack look great if you wore it lovely as you always look so beautiful!!!!” said another smitten fan.