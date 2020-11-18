NBA Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook, John Wall Could Headline Blockbuster Deal Between Rockets And Wizards

Since they got eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals, rumors have been continuously swirling around Russell Westbrook and his future with the Houston Rockets. The trade speculations surrounding him heated up when Harden rejected the massive contract extension that the Rockets recently offered and expressed his desire to leave. With “The Beard” soon expected to start a new journey somewhere else, the Rockets are currently exploring the market for “The Brodie,” hoping that they could land assets that could help them jumpstart a rebuilding process.

One of the teams that are being linked to Westbrook is the Washington Wizards. In a Twitter post, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed the Rockets and the Wizards have engaged in a trade discussion that would send Westbrook to Washington in exchange for John Wall.

“The Rockets and Wizards have discussed a deal centered on Russell Westbrook for John Wall, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. No traction yet, Rockets are seeking more assets.”

Swapping Wall for Westbrook would make a lot of sense for the Wizards. They may have publicly stated their plan to run it back with Wall and Bradley Beal in the 2020-21 NBA season, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that they would no longer try to improve their roster this offseason. Westbrook would give the Wizards a clear upgrade over Wall at the point guard position.

Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

While it remains a big question mark if Wall could regain his All-Star form after recovering from an Achilles injury, Westbrook could immediately make an impact for the Wizards when the season starts on December 22. He would boost Washington’s performance in terms of scoring, playmaking, rebounding, and defending the perimeter. Last season, he averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 47.2 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Westbrook won’t have a hard time making himself fit with Beal in the Wizards’ backcourt. Unlike in Houston where he’s sharing the floor with another ball-dominant guard like Harden, being traded to Washington would allow “The Brodie” to team up with another All-Star who’s capable of excelling in an off-ball capacity. If they find the perfect chemistry and stay away from any major injury, the backcourt duo of Westbrook and Beal would undoubtedly boost the Wizards’ chances of returning to the playoffs next year.

Meanwhile, it’s only reasonable that the Rockets are demanding more assets in the potential blockbuster deal involving Wall and Westbrook. Wall has not played a single game since December 2018 and is owed more than $132 million over the next three seasons. If the Wizards are serious about pairing “The Brodie” with Beal, they should strongly consider including a young player and/or a future first-round pick in the trade package.