Yaslen Clemente Slays In Scanty, Cross-Tied Crop Top & Skintight Jeans

Model, fitness coach and social media star Yaslen Clemente returned to Instagram on Tuesday, November 17 with yet another stunning new snapshot. In the uploaded picture, the 23-year-old owned the frame in a scanty, tied-up crop top and pair of skintight jeans. It was an ensemble that excelled in amplifying her taut, gym-honed physique and its more alluring attributes.

The Body By Yas proprietor captioned the sexy share crediting MyPasserella — a brand for which she has done extensive modeling work in the past — for her unique top. She also gave a shout-out to FITJEANS for her form-fitting pants.

The outfit — working in tandem with her tempting, athletic frame — was a clear crowd-pleaser for a significant portion of her 2.4 million followers. Within an hour of her update’s first appearance, it was already soaring toward the 10,000 like mark. Meanwhile, fans had descended upon the comments section in droves to offer glowing assessments of Clemente’s sensuous look in the snap.

“Beauty,” appraised fellow fitness influencer Senada Grace. “Love this outfit.”

“Cindy Crawford reincarnated,” added another impassioned supporter. “Amazing PIC!!!”

“Don’t play with my feelings like that!” wrote a third fan of Clemente’s stunning visage.

“So beautiful from head to toe,” read a fourth comment, as translated from Spanish to English via Google.

Clemente was captured sitting on an elongated bench with a velvety cushion in the medium-wide shot. In the background, a similarly-colored, marble tile floor gave way to golden pillars and ornately decorated walls that featured two large murals. Meanwhile, her feet rested upon a scintillating, royal red carpet that bore images like the fleur-de-lis, spiral shells, a crown and other oddities.

In spite of the elaborately garish setting she had been photographed in, Clemente made it difficult to look beyond her bodacious body in the shot.

The model’s top was light gray with a trim that was a darker shade of the same color. The sleeveless garment was cross-tied down the front with a thin, black string. However, that string was looped somewhat loosely, allowing her perky bust to bulge out in the center with a sizable showing of cleavage.

Just below her bare waist, Clemente’s stonewashed jeans fit her hips, posterior and lissome legs like a glove. As a result, the sharp curvature created by her midsection and lower body was pleasingly accentuated. Finally, she completed the look with a pair of cream-colored sandals, which left her toes visible on the frame.

One day before rocking her Instagram profile with a tight top and even tighter jeans, Clemente had already ignited the platform with a photo update that found her flaunting her figure in a pale blue bikini set.