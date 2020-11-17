Brit Manuela Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Cupless Black Lingerie

Brit showed some serious skin in the racy ensemble.

Brit Manuela knows that two is better than one. After sending temperatures soaring on her Instagram feed with a series of bikini-clad snaps this morning, the model heated things up for a second time on Tuesday with another multi-slide upload in which she showed even more skin. The post has been live for only a short time but has already been showered with love from her adoring fans.

The fitness trainer stunned as she showcased her bombshell figure in a set of daring black lingerie that left very little to the imagination. The racy ensemble included a strappy, cupless bra that left her voluptuous bosom almost completely bare. Lace appliques provided a minimal amount of coverage to her assets to avoid having the post taken down for violating Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines, though an ample amount of cleavage was left very much within sight for her massive online audience to ogle.

Brit also sported a pair of lacy black panties that were equally as risque. The lingerie boasted a dangerously high-cut design that showed off her shapely thighs and hips, as well as a teasing glimpse of her perky derriere. It also had a thin waistband with sexy cutouts along its straps, which were was pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, flat tummy, and chiseled abs.

A total of seven slides were included in the sizzling upload, which alternated between still photos and short video clips. They were all taken selfie-style in the bathroom, where Brit stood in front of a large mirror that hung above her vanity. Her eyes were locked on the screen of her cell phone as she held it up by her head, effectively hiding half of her face but ensuring that her audience got a near-complete look at her phenomenal curves.

In the final slide, the model shared a close-up look at some of her favorite perfumes, which were from the luxury brand Dossier.

Fans went wild for the brunette beauty’s latest social media appearance, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Love this set!! You look amazing,” one person wrote, adding the flame emoji to the end of her comment.

“Obsessed w everything about you,” quipped another fan.

“Girl you are killing the game,” a third follower remarked.

“Truly you are the most beautiful,” praised a fourth admirer.

The share has also racked up over 34,000 likes after just three hours of going live.