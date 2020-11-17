Kara Del Toro Shows Off Serious Cleavage In A Sexy Red Two-Piece Set

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a red hot ensemble. The picture was taken while Kara was perched in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, behind a black steering wheel, with a sunroof visible above her.

Kara showed off her curvaceous figure in a bright red look from the brand Alo Yoga, whose Instagram page she tagged in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post. She flaunted her ample assets in a simple yet sexy sports bra with a scoop neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, and the garment ended just below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach on display, as well as her sculpted arms.

Kara paired the sports bra with sweatpants that featured an elastic waistband. The waistband was positioned just below her belly button, and her shapely hips were cloaked in the thick fabric. The sweatpant material hugged her toned legs without clinging too tightly, and the bottoms extended all the way to her ankles.

Kara added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a pair of earrings, a delicate golden ring, and a short necklace that drew attention to her elegant neck.

Her long locks were styled in a deep side part with plenty of volume at the crown. Her tresses tumbled down her chest in soft waves, reaching all the way to her waist.

Her plump lips were slightly parted as she gazed down at the cell phone she was holding in her hands. She placed her other hand in her hair and leaned her elbow against the head rest of the driver’s seat.

Kara’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 21,200 likes within five hours of going live. The post also racked up 199 comments from her audience within the same brief time span.

“You are glowing,” one fan wrote simply.

“I really honestly think you look so good in red,” another follower chimed in, loving the vibrant hue against Kara’s sun-kissed skin.

“@aloyoga should hire you for a campaign. You wear that stunningly well,” a third fan remarked, including a flame emoji in the compliment.

“Wow looking so gorgeous,” another commented.

