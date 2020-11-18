Kathie Lee Gifford, 67, Goes Casual In Black Tank Top While Sitting At A Piano On The Sand

The popular star posed in a unique location for her latest Instagram update.

Kathie Lee Gifford struck a unique pose in a recent photo shared on her Instagram page.

The former Today show co-host, who turned 67 in August, wowed her 469,000 social media followers as she sat at a piano that was perched on the sand, with a breathtaking lake and a large rowboat in the background.

Kathie Lee wore a black tank and kept her hair pulled back as she posed for the casual shot in the unusual setting. The singer and television personality looked happy and relaxed as she revealed she was getting ready to shoot key scenes at the Sea of Galilee for her upcoming movie project, The Way.

In the comments section, thrilled fans reacted to the surprising shot at the site, with some wondering what magic she worked to get a piano on the shore. Others noted how fabulous the star is looking these days.

“You look so happy and beautiful!” one follower wrote.

“Living your best life,” another added.

Another fan thought Kathie Lee appeared to be channeling her lookalike 27-year-old daughter in the new photo.

“Twinning Cassidy in this pic. She looks SO much like you!” a fan commented.

The former Live co-host also shared the snap on Twitter, where she got some additional reaction from her loyal following.

“You look very peaceful and regal. Beautiful photo,” one admirer tweeted.

Other followers noted that Kathie Lee seems to be all over the place in recent months.

Last month, the star posted another behind-the-scenes peek at her project in an Instagram share, which can be seen here. In the pic, Kathie Lee put on her director’s hat as she worked with her collaborator, musician Billy Gaines, who plays Moses in the Biblical film. At the time, the production was being shot in a field in gorgeous Antelope Lake, Utah.

She also shared a post of country and gospel singer Larry Gatlin and revealed that he blew everyone away in his role as Joshua while filming on the mountain at the Utah lake. You can view the image here.

Kathie Lee has been keeping herself very busy juggling multiple projects over the past several months, so the pause for the casual pic at the piano appeared to be a peaceful reprieve from it all before she got back to work.

Next month, the busy entertainer will release her new book, It’s Never Too Late: Make the Next Act of Your Life the Best Act of Your Life.