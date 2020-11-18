Curvy Bombshell Demi Rose Bares Almost All In Completely See-Through Bodysuit

Demi Rose had already given fans a preview of her newest revealing outfit, and on Tuesday she gave them quite an eyeful.

The British model took to Instagram to show off a series of images of her curvy physique in a see-through bodysuit, with only a pair of small black heart-shaped pasties to keep her chest covered. In the first image, Rose faced directly toward the camera, with her hands on her hips and a pair of sunglasses hanging down on her nose just below her eyes. With her dark hair swept into her face, the model shot a steely gaze toward the camera as she showed a very racy glimpse of her physique.

The second image showed Rose with her red nail-polished fingers still pressed firmly to her waist as she faced forward, but this time showing the curvy social media star throwing her head back and closing her eyes. She sat in a white chair for the third photo, folding one hand over the other and tilting her head back as she against closed her eyes.

The series, which may be NSFW for some, can be seen here.

The racy snaps went over quite well with the model’s followers, with close to 100,000 clicking the like button in less than an hour after she first shared the post. Many shared their approval in the comments section, which was filled with gushing comments and a flood of heart-eyes emoji.

“Mmmmmm my goodness,” one person wrote.

“Baby your absolutely delicious,” added another.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

But some had some mild complaints about some recent changes to her look. Just a few days before sharing the series, Rose took to the social media site to show off her newly shortened hair, tagging hairstylist Faye Browne in a previous video that showed it chopped closer to her shoulders.

Some fans made it clear they preferred her with longer style.

“Your long hair!! Whyyyy,” wrote one fan, adding a frowning emoji.

As The Inquisitr reported, Rose had already given fans a glimpse of the outfit in a short video shared to her Instagram stories earlier in the week. The clip showed a close-up of the ensemble, a tighter shot than the images she posted on Tuesday. As the report noted, Rose has become adept at showing off in very skimpy attire — and sometimes nothing at all — but remaining strategically covered to stay within the site’s strict rules against overt shows of nudity.