Natalie Roush Bares Her Insane ‘Bubble’ In Thong Swimsuit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Natalie Roush thrilled many of her 964,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, November 17, with her most recent post. The brunette bombshell and influencer took to the popular social media platform to share an eye-popping image in which she posed next to a fellow model as they rocked skimpy swimsuits.

Roush and Caroline Zalog posed in a spacious and well-lit room with their backs turned toward the camera, making their booties the focus of the photo. Both of them looked over their shoulder, smiling at the viewer.

Roush had on a bright red one-piece bathing suit featuring a barely there thong back that showcased her tight glutes. It included medium straps that crossed on her back and stretched over her shoulders. It plunged on the sides, exposing plenty of sideboob. Roush wore her light brown hair swept to one side and styled in natural strands that tumbled against her back.

Zalog also wore a red number, though hers was a two-piece. It featured a straight-cut top with thin, adjustable straps. Like Roush’s, her bottoms also boasted a thong design that emphasized her derriere.

In the caption, Roush stated that they were “dubble bubble” and tagged Zalog.

The post proved to be popular with her followers. Within three hours, it has garnered more than 32,600 likes and upwards of 320 comments. They flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts about the photo and to gush over both women’s beauty.

“Happy Tuesday! Hope y’all have an amazing start to the new week,” one of her admirers noted.

“Sheesh somebody call a cop cause it got to be illegal to look that good,” replied another fan.

“You both are looking so gorgeous as always. Two of the most beautiful girls in the world in a single frame. This is a beautiful blessing,” a third follower chimed in.

“You look very simple, sweet and natural in this photo, @natalieroush and @carolinezalog… You are very pretty because you can see your simplicity that you are as a person,” a fourth admirer added.

