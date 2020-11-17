Qimmah Russo Is Smoking Hot In Patterned Mini Dress And Killer Heels

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo impressed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, November 17, saw the celebrity flaunting her chiseled physique while wearing a revealing outfit.

In the caption, she declared that it was important for everyone to know their worth, warning that they may even be worth more than they initially realized.

Qimmah wore a long-sleeved mini dress in a nude shade. It featured a large black decorative motive pattern as it hugged her form and showed off her enviable curves. The item of clothing plunged down low in the front, revealing plenty of the celebrity’s cleavage in the variety of snaps.

On her feet, Qimmah opted for some strappy sandals with enormous heels. Considering both the length of her skirt and the height of her heels, her muscular legs were prominently on display in all of the photographs.

Her long red-tinged hair was parted in the middle and styled in gentle waves which cascaded down over her shoulders.

Supplying a variety of snaps, the first one saw Qimmah standing tall with her hands behind her head. With one leg stepping forward, her hips jutted slightly to the side. In the next image, the fitness guru stood side-on to the camera, revealing much more of her curves. A third shot was a variation of this, with Qimmah looking to the other side and smiling while resting a hand on her hips. Finally, Qimmah messed up her hair while pouting at the camera, which flaunted more of her incredible cleavage.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within 16 hours, the set had already amassed an impressive 37,500 likes and more than 500 comments from her legions of fans.

“Look at this gorgeous queen,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You look stunning,” a fan declared.

“Very elegant,” another user remarked.

“Stunning,” a fourth person simple stated, also using several emoji for added emphasis on their comment.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the set. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, as is normally the case with Qimmah’s updates, the muscly arm also showed up frequently in the comments section.

While normally known for her fitness content, Qimmah has been shaking things up of late by including some fashion updates with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she flaunted her curves in a different skintight mini dress. This outfit was gray and included a zippered down front, which revealed plenty of her ample cleavage in the alluring post.