Ron Perlman Says Lindsey Graham Is ‘Ripe For An A** F*cking’

Actor Ron Perlman took to Twitter on Tuesday to make a crude attack on Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in a since-deleted tweet, Breitbart reported.

“I feel like Lindsey Graham is ripe for an a** f*cking,” he wrote.

According to the publication, Perlman’s attack is likely linked to a story about Graham’s alleged conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Per The Guardian, Graham allegedly asked Raffensperger if it was possible to invalidate legally cast ballots in the state. The purported question comes after Donald Trump was narrowly defeated by Joe Biden in the region, which turned blue for the first time since 1992.

“Raffensperger was reportedly ‘stunned’ by the question, in which Graham appeared to suggest that he find a way to throw out legally cast absentee ballots,” The Guardian reported.

Perlman, who is most famous for his role as Hellboy, has made sexual attacks on Graham before. As noted by Breitbart, he took aim at Graham in response to a report that former New Jersey governor Chris Christie might be on the short-list for the position of Attorney General.

“Meanwhile, lindsey graham was heard muttering, ‘how many d*cks do I gotta suck around here!” the actor wrote in tweet that he later deleted.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Brietbart claimed that Graham is often the victim of homophobic attacks and accused his left-wing critics of using speculation over his sexuality as a means of degrading him. As The Inquisitr reported, Graham denied being gay in 2018 in response to Chelsea Handler, who used National Coming Out Day to suggest that the South Carolina lawmaker is a closeted homosexual.

Perlman, who celebrated Joe Biden’s electoral win, has also been a vocal critic of the Republican Party as a whole. In a tweet last year, he took aim at GOP Senators for their change of face in regards to Steve King, a former Republican congressman infamous for making racist comments.

“Hey Kevin McCarthy! Ted Cruz! Steve Scalise! How dare you suddenly start condemning the Nazi that is Steve King when you’ve been cheering him on for his entire embarrassing career! You are the KKK party. Own it muthaf*ckas! And one more thing… F*CK YOU!”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz previously tried to get Perlman to wrestle Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. In response, the actor suggested that he wrestle Cruz and said he would donate $50,000 to Black Lives Matter. Thus far, no match between any of the parties involved has come to fruition.