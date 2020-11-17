‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Surprise: Victoria Plays With Fire

The Young and the Restless spoilers surprise for Wednesday, November 18, tease that Victoria plays with fire, deliberately antagonizing her youngest brother Adam along with her father. Meanwhile, Nick makes some surprising amends.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) once again pushes Adam’s (Mark Grossman) buttons, according to SheKnows Soaps. The Newman family is aghast when Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) informs them that Adam had designs on harming them at Newman Tower. For Victoria, enough is enough. She implores Victor (Eric Braeden) to cut ties with Adam entirely. She also works hard to get Nick (Joshua Morrow) on her side. When Victor insists their brother needs their help, Victoria threatens to cut Victor out of her life, too, and she tries to get Nick to agree. He’s certainly not thrilled, but he seems less incensed than Victoria.

While Adam is hoping for a visit from Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) shows up instead. She’s there to see if Adam will make good on his plan to become a Wilson and no longer be a Newman. Victoria presents him with the paperwork she had drawn up for Adam to sign, renouncing all claims to the family. It wasn’t that long ago when Adam intended to do just that while also taking them out. However, he’s since had a change of heart. Adam isn’t willing to sign, and he makes a shocking gesture to prove just that before kicking his sister out of his penthouse. Before she goes, Victoria wishes death on her brother, which seems a bit harsh, but maybe she has a point. After all, he was willing to kill her just last week before Chance (Donny Boaz) took a bullet meant for him.

Elsewhere, Nick decides to make amends. He and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) manage to find common ground, which is great news considering that in the past, things hadn’t gone so well for them when they disagreed. Nick exploded at Phyllis for failing to tell him the moment she knew Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) had been drinking. Obviously, he was worried sick about his daughter, and he lashed out at Phyllis when maybe she didn’t deserve to be raked over the coals so thoroughly.

Nick apologizes and even offers Phyllis a beautiful red rose to win her over. For her part, Phyllis also apologizes for not telling him about Faith sooner. These two seem committed to making this work this time around, and this making up after a huge blowout seems to be a step in the right direction.