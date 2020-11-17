Celeste Bright Showcases Tight Booty And Bronzed Beauty In White Bikini Bottoms

Celeste Bright gave her almost 700,000 Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, November 17, with a hot new post. The Instagram model took to the photo-sharing app to upload a smoldering snapshot that saw her clad in a pair of bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination, highlighting her tight booty.

For the photo, Bright posed with her back to the camera, putting her derriere front and center. She stood in front of a swimming pool next to an elegant patio. The picture was taken in Costa Rica, according to the geotag.

Bright had on white swimsuit bottoms featuring a minuscule thong back that bared her strong glutes. She pulled up the thin strings high on her sides, showcasing her hips and elongating her shapely legs.

She paired it with a relaxed — but stylish — hooded sweatshirt boasting a tie-dye print in faded pink and blue against white. Bright lifted up the hemline to keep it from blocking her backside.

Bright wore her blond tresses in a middle part and styled in wavy strands that hung down her back.

Bright stated in the caption that this was her “hoodie game” and revealed that the post was a partnership with Fashion Nova, which she often promotes on her feed.

Within three hours, the picture has attracted more than 23,000 likes and over 250 comments. Her admirers used the occasion to interact with Bright, showering her with compliments about her body and style.

“Never have I ever seen a [peach] so fineeeee,” one user raved, using an emoji in place of the word.

“You are very [blue heart] very [pink heart] beautiful,” another fan chimed in.

“[T]here are many beautiful girls in the world… but I believe that you are unique in terms of beauty and sensuality. You have an angel face and a body that would make any man on fire but above all you have two magnificent eyes that steal the heart,” added a third user.

“God damn!!! Hoodie game is tight,” replied a fourth admirer.

Bright often oozes sex appeal in her posts, which is what she did in her previous update. As The Inquisitr has written, she posed outside in front of a large clay vase and bushes. She wore a white long-sleeved top, which she left partially unbuttoned to show off her cleavage and tease a bit of her black bra. On her lower body, she had on a pair of denim shorts with raw hems. She also wore it undone, exposing bikini bottoms.