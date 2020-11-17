Abby Dowse Shows Off Enviable Buns In A See-Through Netted Bodystocking In Sultry Bedroom Snap

The racy look quickly captured the attention of the model's online audience.

Abby Dowse is slaying Instagram yet again. The model is known for showing off her ample assets in racy swimsuits and lingerie — a trend she continued in her most recent upload on Tuesday afternoon.

The Aussie hottie was seen laying on her bed in the new addition to her feed, which was dressed in crisp white linens and covered in several plush pillows. She stretched out stomach-down across the mattress and gazed up at the camera over the frames of her glasses as she pursed her plump, glossy lips in a sensual fashion. In the caption, she teased her expression was a response to finding out that she was on Santa’s “nice list.”

As for her look for the cozy bedroom hangout, Abby sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her smoking-hot bod in a sexy black bodystocking from Fashion Nova that left very little to the imagination. The one-piece featured a variety of designs throughout its sheer fabric, including an intricate floral design over her long, lean legs and shapely thighs. Her booty was covered by a netted pattern that was completely see-through, leaving her enviable buns well on display for her fans to admire.

An ample amount of cleavage could be seen thanks to the number’s daringly low neckline, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe. It also had thin straps that showed off the star’s toned arms and shoulders, and cinched tightly around her midsection to highlight her trim waist and slender frame.

Abby added some bling to her look with her signature cross-pendant necklace. She also sported a thin chain bracelet around each of her wrists. Her platinum locks were left down in and flipped almost completely over to one side of her head, causing them to fall messily around her shoulders to frame her face and striking features.

One hour proved to be more than enough time for Abby’s massive online audience to shower her latest social media appearance with love. It has amassed over 11,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Beautiful my love,” one person wrote.

“Perfect woman,” praised another fan.

“WOW Abby you look so gorgeous, as always. You are definitely on my nice list dear,” a third follower remarked.

“Love the outfit,” added a fourth admirer.

Black seems to be Abby’s color of choice right now, as she has rocked the color a number of times in her recent uploads. Over the weekend, the star stunned her followers as she flaunted her bodacious curves at the pool in a black one-piece swimsuit with several sexy cutouts. The look proved popular, racking up over 36,000 likes and 510 comments to date.