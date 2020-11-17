Georgina Mazzeo Goes Braless In Partially Unbuttoned Jumpsuit While Sitting With Her Legs Spread

On Tuesday, November 17, Venezuelan model Georgina Mazzeo made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.5 million followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap showed the 29-year-old posing on a dark brown couch adorned with a decorative pillow in a carpeted room. A tiled fireplace can be seen in the background.

Georgina sat with her legs spread and her knees bent, as she rested her elbows on the arm of the couch. She tilted her head and focused her attention on the camera lens, parting her full lips. A brown purse had been placed next to her.

Georgina opted to go braless while wearing a partially unbuttoned beige jumpsuit. The color of the garment beautifully complemented her fair skin. She finished off the look with brown ankle boots, a pair of earrings, and a red string bracelet worn on her right wrist.

For the casual photo shoot, the brunette bombshell wore her hair down. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering off-white color.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation suggested that her ensemble was from the brands Majorelle, which is sold at the clothing retailer Revolve, and Identità by tagging the companies.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 49,000 likes. Quite a few of Georgina’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments in both English and Spanish.

“So pretty,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Lovely,” added a different devotee, followed by both a heart-eye and red heart emoji.

“So breathtakingly beautiful as always @georginamazzeo,” remarked another admirer.

“Very very beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Georgina engaged with her followers by responding to a few of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a fringed dress that showcased her toned derriere. That tantalizing photo has been liked over 80,000 times since it was shared.