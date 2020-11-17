Lawsuits ‘Will Not Reverse This Election,’ Donald Trump Lawyer Admits In Resurfaced Recording

President Donald Trump has not yet conceded the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden, deciding to mount legal challenges in key battleground states. Trump’s team has had little success so far and Biden seems poised to assume the presidency on January 20.

The Trump campaign recently hired Marc Scaringi, a corporate lawyer and radio host based in Pennsylvania. Days after the race was called for Biden, Scaringi — who was hired to represent the commander-in-chief in Pennsylvania — said on his radio show that lawsuits “will not reverse the election,” according to a recording obtained by Media Matters.

“So I’ve been saying since Wednesday morning that Biden would win and, to my friends out there in the WHP 580 listening audience and on Facebook and Twitter, in my opinion there really are no bombshells that are about to drop that will derail a Biden presidency, including these lawsuits,” Scaringi said at the time.

The lawyer noted that some filings “have merit,” but stressed that Trump is all but certain to leave the White House after serving only one term.

“Several of the other lawsuits don’t seem to have much evidence of substantiating their claims. And at the end of the day, in my view, the litigation will not work. It will not reverse this election.”

The recording resurfaced amid reports that the Trump campaign is struggling in its fight to contest the results. Per CBS News, Trump’s lawyers have filed between 30 and 40 complaints in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Michigan, but judges have already dismissed dozens of them.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has participated in these efforts as well, but their filings have not had much success either. However, in some states, the cases are still pending, so there is at least a theoretical possibility that the commander-in-chief could successfully challenge the results.

Last week, attorney Kory Langhofer told the court that the campaign will not ask for a recount in Maricopa County, Arizona, backing away from claims of electoral fraud.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Nonetheless, Trump and the Republicans have continued soliciting donations for their legal efforts, telling the president’s supporters that they need all the help they can get to prevent Biden from winning the presidency. A Reuters investigation established that most of the money from grassroots donations is not being spent on legal challenges, but redirected to Trump, RNC and several conservative super PACs.

Biden has dismissed Trump’s refusal to concede. He delivered a victory speech on November 7, vowing to unite the country after four years of turmoil.