Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Red Highlights in Her Hair As Well As Some Killer Cleavage

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer delighted her 2.3 million followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, November 17, saw the celebrity flaunting a lot of cleavage along with some hot new extensions.

In the caption, Niece quipped that there always had to be that one strand that never quite sat right. She then commented that it had gone ” all Zayn” and left the group entirely, an obvious reference to the band, One Direction.

Niece wore a black tank top that featured silver snap buttons down the front. It also featured a textured stripe pattern in the material. The celebrity had undone all of the fastenings and, as a result of this, a generous amount of cleavage was on display for her audience.

While many were impressed with her seductive clothing and the cheeky smirk on her face as she posed in front of a white background, for others, it was all about her new look.

Niece had added some bold red highlights to her normally dark locks. Flashes of the bright new color peeked out from underneath her straightened hair as well as showing some strands over the top of her natural color. In addition, some pale blond ones had also been added.

With her tresses parted in the middle, they tumbled over her shoulders and the cosplay sensation lamented at the fact that one strand simply did not seem to want to behave.

Niece’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within a single hour, the photo had already racked up a whopping 36,200 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase.

Without a doubt, her supporters were undeniably in favor of the new look.

“Long hair does it’s own thing, loving the red,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Love the red in the hair,” another user stated.

“SO HOT!!!! Post more please!!!!” a fan declared excitedly.

“Gorgeous love it,” a fourth person wrote, also using a long string of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words when it came to describing what they thought of the stunning new update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji. However, the thumbs up and kissing ones also got a steady workout by her dedicated admirers.

Niece often posts raunchy snaps to her official social media account that tantalizes those who follow her. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent update saw her standing under the shower. She still wore a pale-colored tank top and briefs but if it wasn’t for her strategically placed arms over her soaking wet clothes, much more would have likely been on display.