Olivia Culpo Shows Off Gold Body Chain During Glam Sesh

Olivia Culpo manages to look stunning, even when she’s in hair and makeup! She took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 17, to share a pic of herself getting all dolled up while inside her home in California.

A hand could be seen in the photo as a makeup artist was putting some lip liner along the outside of Olivia’s pout. The model looked directly into the camera lens as she opened her mouth in order to ensure a flawless application. Although it’s hard to see the color of the liner, it appeared as though Olivia was keeping things neutral — and glossy — for this particular look.

Olivia wore her brunette locks straight and in a center part. She sported a yellow ensemble — perhaps a romper or a dress — unbuttoned at least to her belly button. The top of the garment featured a thick collar and two deep pockets across her chest. Under the marigold piece of clothing, Olivia showed off a gold body chain that sat delicately against her tanned skin. The chain rested around her neck and flowed down to the center of her chest where it appeared to expand, likely hugging her around her back.

You can check out the photo below.

In the photo’s caption, Olivia tagged her makeup artist, Liz Castellanos. Her “pinkies up” comment referred to Liz’s hand as she held the lip pencil and applied the product to Olivia’s mouth. Of course, “pinkies up” often refers to how people sip tea, but it seems Olivia and Liz have a different definition!

Nearly 50,000 of Olivia’s loyal Instagram followers liked the pic since she posted it a couple of hours ago. Many fans took to the comments section to let Olivia know that she looked stunning — and rightfully so.

“Beauty,” one Instagram user wrote.

“GORG,” added another.

“Stunning,” echoed a third.

“Oooh (sic) love the blouse and color on you,” wrote a fourth.

Several fans simply commented using emoji; a perfect mix of yellow hearts and fiery flames were dropped beneath the pic.

Olivia isn’t a stranger to hot Instagram snaps. In a recent update, she posed in a white garment that may have been a fancy beach cover-up. Olivia teamed the look with a belt, bag, and a pair of flat sandals, all in a camel brown hue. Quite a bit of skin was on display as Olivia herself called attention to the fact that she wasn’t wearing any pants!