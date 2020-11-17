Iggy Azalea Shows Off Her World-Famous Curves In Tight White Dress

Iggy Azalea is giving her Instagram followers a fashion show of sorts, giving them a glimpse of her world-famous curves in a tight white dress.

The rapper took to the social media site on Tuesday to share a pair of pictures that showed her posing in what appeared to be a dressing room while wearing a skintight white dress that accentuated her curves. In the first image, the Australian beauty leaned with one hand on top of a black chair and stuck out her hip, showing off her curves in the dress that stretched down to just above her knee.

In the second image, Iggy ran her hand through her long, blond hair, tossing it slightly behind her shoulder while gazing directly into the camera. Both snaps showed the rapper with a glammed-up look, which appeared to come straight from the makeup table seen behind her.

The snaps were a huge hit with the rapper’s 14.1 million followers, garnering more than 300,000 likes and attracting plenty of gushing comments. Many were impressed with her physique, while others complimented the makeup and hairstyle she showed off in the images.

“You look so stunning,” one follower wrote.

“Iggy can you stop? I can’t take this anymore how pretty can one person be this should be illegal,” wrote another, adding a crying emoji and heart emoji.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” another commented.

The snaps were more than just a chance to show off her famous physique for fans. In the caption for the photo, Iggy thanked the company that made the vanity seen behind her. While the post potentially earned her a bit of money — as Iggy has become a popular spokesperson for a number of fashion companies, modeling their clothes and promoting products through her social media — some fans took to the comments section to ask when they might see some new music. After a long hiatus between her debut album and sophomore effort, Iggy announced that she is working on what will be her third studio album, though the release date is not yet clear.

In the meantime, Iggy is keeping fans happy with some revealing images posted to her social media feed. As The Inquisitr reported, she returned to Instagram earlier this month after a brief hiatus to show off a picture in a tight white bodysuit. The snap was taken indoors in a setting that appeared similar to the dressing room where the photos posted on Tuesday were taken.