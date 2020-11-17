Kaley Cuoco Exposes Killer Legs In Floral Mini Dress

Kaley Cuoco is making her rounds as she promotes her brand new HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant. She’s also been serving up some stunning looks in the process.

The former Big Bang Theory babe recently took to her Instagram stories to show off just one of her glamorous looks, as well as her gorgeous physique.

In the shot, Kaley wore a dark mini dress. The garment featured a pink floral pattern across the fabric and pointed shoulders. It also boasted modest long sleeves that puffed over her arms and hung low to cover up much of her hands.

The garment also included a matching scarf that tied around her neck and fell down her chest. The scarf actually proved to be longer than Kaley’s hemline, as the dress fell high over her thighs and exposed her killer legs. The frock wrapped snugly around her curvy hips and accentuated her slim midsection in the process.

In one of her IG story shares, the actress stood on a hardwood floor in front of a plain beige wall. She shifted her weight to one side and pushed her hip out slightly while placing one leg forward and bending her knee just a bit.

Both of Kaley’s arms hung at her sides for the eye-catching snap. She stared at the camera with a smoldering expression on her face and her lips parted.

Her long blond hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

In the caption, Kaley tagged celebrity stylist Brad Goreski. Goreski has made a name for himself in Hollywood and had even become a TV personality back in 2015 when he joined Fashion Police as a co-host.

Kaley gave credit to stylist Daniela Viviana Romero as well. She also shouted out Susie Cave, a British designer and model who goes by The Vampire’s Wife on Instagram and is married to musician and poet Nick Cave.

Kaley has made a name for herself as a fashionista. She often sports stylish looks such as gorgeous dresses, trendy tops, and even pantsuits in her online uploads.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the actress recently stunned her 6.2 million-plus adoring Instagram followers when she rocked an off-the-shoulder white lace dress and posed for the cover of Los Angeles Confidential. That post proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it has racked up more than 235,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.