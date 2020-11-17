Cuban Model Cindy Prado Shows Off Bombshell Curves In Skintight Bodysuit

Cindy Prado treated her 1.7 million Instagram followers to a series of hot new photos on Tuesday, November 17. The Cuban-American stunner flaunted her bombshell curves in a skintight garment that clung to her fit body, and her fans were quick to share their delight.

The eight-picture post showed Prado striking different poses in an urban setting. According to the geotag, the photos were taken in Miami, Florida. In the first, she was framed from a three-quarter angle and captured her in walking motion.

Prado had on an all-black bodysuit made from a stretchy and sturdy material that hugged her figure. The lower half featured shorts that extended to her mid-thighs, resembling biker shorts. The upper half boasted a V-shaped neckline that plunged into her chest, teasing plenty of cleavage.

She completed her outfit with a striped belt with a gold-colored buckle, a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses, hoop earrings, a pendant necklace and a black wristband.

Prado wore her blond highlighted hair swept back and styled in soft waves that she pulled over her right shoulder.

Prado noted in the caption that she was a “woman on the go” and revealed that the post was an ad for MESHKI. She noted that the brand has a new athleisure line and raved about the practical belt that doubles as a fanny pack.

The slideshow was an immediate hit with her followers. Within just a couple of hours, it has garnered more than 21,800 likes and over 250 comments. They took to the comments section to express their admiration for Prado, praising her beauty, style and modeling skills.

“Jesus [fire] [heart-eyes emoji] why don’t I look like this,” one of her fans raved.

“Man, you’d look amazing as Catwoman,” chimed in another user.

“Definitely looking like you mean business in this look [smiley] absolutely gorgeous,” a third follower replied.

“Love this chic look, @cindyprado — you look incredibly gorgeous and sleek, definitely a powerful woman on the go. The sunglasses, the belt, the wristband — no one is stopping you, Wonder Woman,” gushed a fourth fan.

Prado often stuns her fans with her Instagram shares that highlight her body and style. Earlier this week, she posted a slideshow that captured her against a white setting as she wore nude athleticwear with a Louis Vuitton purse, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She had on a pair of biker shorts with a medium waistband that sat right over her belly button. On her torso, she wore a tank top with a cropped hemline that bared her enviable abs.