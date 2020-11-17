Casi Davis Drops Her Pants And Goes Topless In Latest Instagram Update

Instagram model Casi Davis delighted her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, November 17, saw the celebrity dropping her jeans and showing off her thong while going topless in the alluring pose.

Casi wore black denim jeans which she had unbuttoned and lowered down over her curvaceous hips. This revealed a thong underneath. The straps sat high over her hips and helped to accentuate her tiny waist as a result of this.

Posing with her hips dipped slightly to one side, the model used her slender arms as a prop and covered her chest as she had decided to forego a top for the seductive snap. Holding onto her neck with her hands and pouting at her intended audience, her ample cleavage was still on display, as was her flat stomach.

Casi’s golden hair was styled in gentle waves and parted slightly off-center. At the front, blond highlights framed her gorgeous face and helped to show off her bronzed tan. The remainder of her hair tumbled down behind her back, hidden from sight.

The model stood in front of a neutral background as she posed. Bright lighting was used to help accentuate her golden skin and a darker shadow could be seen surrounding her.

In the caption, Casi revealed that her clothing was by the fashion label, PrettyLittleThing. This gave her supporters an indication of where to go should they want to purchase the same items of clothing.

As soon as she posted the image, Casi’s followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the photo had already gathered an impressive 10,200 likes and plenty of comments from her avid fans.

“Your smile is the prettiest thing you’ll ever wear,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Beautiful,” a fan declared.

“Very very nice,” another user stated.

“Can’t believe how much beauty,” a fourth person wrote, also adding several emoji to their comment.

In fact, many of Casi’s followers decided to forego words and simply use emoji in order to convey how they felt. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, the kissing one also got a serious workout by her fans as well.

Casi often likes to show off her enviable curves in swimwear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she shared a bikini update with her official social media account. Wearing a strapless black bandeau-style bathing suit, her fans quickly dashed to the comments section in order to show their appreciation.