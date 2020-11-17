Ashley Resch Flirts With The Camera While Wearing Low-Cut Tank, Showing Off A ‘Li’l Change Up’

Ashley Resch showed off her new hairdo and flirted with the camera in her Instagram post, which featured a short video of herself posing and playing with her hair while listening to the rapper French Montana’s song “Double G,” which features Pop Smoke.

In the clip, Ashley wore a form-fitting purple tie-dyed tank top with a low-cut scoop neck and spaghetti straps. It stretched across her ample bosom and revealed plenty of cleavage pushed over the neckline. She primped and smiled as she posed and danced a bit to the rap music. Ashley smiled several times during the video, revealing her straight white teeth and apparently happiness. Her movements also showcased her toned arms.

Her new hair took center stage. The look was much longer than her recent shoulder-length locks. The golden color of summer was also replaced with a more muted ashy blond. Ashley’s longer lengths featured several layers that framed her face and cascaded over her shoulders in large, loose waves. The new lengths fell to her breasts, covering her cleavage at times.

She accessorized with a short gold chain with a cross charm on it, resting slightly below her neck. At one point in the footage, she ran her hands through her hair and grabbed her breasts, revealing an interesting manicure that was light on one hand and dark on the other. She ran her tongue across her teeth in a sensual motion. The poses also revealed Ashley’s intricate arm tattoos.

Ashley’s fans shared plenty of love on the post. Nearly 2,600 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and dozens also took the time to leave a positive comment about her updated hairstyle.

“Babe alert! I love it. It looks extremely amazing on you,” enthused one fan who added a red siren light.

“So beautiful. Gorgeous with a beautiful smile! The new ‘do is perfect for fall,” a second follower gushed, including flames, red hearts, and heart-eye emoji.

“You’ve got such a beautiful smile. I adore watching you move. So naturally sexy. Great look,” declared a third devotee who included a heart-kiss smiley.

“Looks so natural! Love it!!! Your smile speaks volumes. Keep up the convo,” a fourth Instagram user replied, along with a sparkly heart.

Ashley regularly treats her fans to sexy photos and videos of herself modeling lingerie, swimwear, and other skimpy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her voluptuous curves in black lingerie while enjoying her shorter hairdo.