Christine Quinn Wows Fans In Matching Knitted Crop Top & Miniskirt Ensemble

Christine Quinn, who is most known for starring on Netflix’s hit show, Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The reality star’s latest post is a paid partnership for fashion brand Shein and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by her followers.

Quinn stunned in a knitted cream crop top with long sleeves that appeared to be loose-fitted. The item of clothing featured a crew neck design and displayed her toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with a matching high-waisted miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. Quinn wrapped a sweater of the same color around her waist and a fluffy white bag around her body that had a gold chain strap. She accessorized herself with large jeweled hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a pearl necklace. Quinn rocked long, pointy acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of red polish. She styled her long, wavy blond hair down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Quinn was captured from the knees-up with her legs crossed over in front of a plain wall with leaves. The successful businesswoman raised one arm out beside her while lightly holding onto her sweater. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression, making everything look effortless.

In the next slide, Quinn sported a similar stance but flashed a huge smile. The statuesque beauty showed off her pearly whites and appeared to be living her best life.

For her caption, Quinn expressed that Shein is her “new favorite” store to shop at. She also gifted fans with a code that will allow them to have a discount via the brand’s website.

In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 15,000 likes and over 840 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“I love how true you are to your very EXTRA self! A little self love never hurt nobody,” one user wrote.

“Such a pretty color. And you’re looking so good,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow, you Are absolutely STUNNING as always,” remarked a third fan.

“Absolute stunner, I’m watching selling sunset and can I just say your style is amazing, just wow!!!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

For Halloween, Quinn dressed up as pop singer Christina Aguilera and nailed her “Dirrty” music video look. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a striped white-and-red bra with a leather jacket and chaps.