Rebel Wilson, 40, Flashes Toned Tummy In Black Sports Bra And Leggings & Shares Empowering Messaage With Fans

The star has reportedly lost 50 pounds since she started her weight loss journey.

Rebel Wilson put the results of her dedicated fitness journey on display in her latest Instagram share. The Bridesmaids actress took to her account on Tuesday, November 17, to show off her 50-pound weight loss in a stunning post that also included an important message for her 9.2 million followers.

The image was snapped outside, where the 40-year-old was seen standing in front of a gorgeous lake with a view of the mountains in the background. The sun spilled down on her, illuminating her incredible figure as she worked the camera, while a few rainbow beams added during editing brought even more attention to her newly slimmed-down frame.

Rebel stunned as she flaunted her trim physique in a set of chic black activewear. She rocked a skimpy sports bra with a deep V-neckline and thick straps that drew eyes to her toned shoulders and muscular arms. It clung tightly to her chest and cut off right at her rib cage, leaving her toned tummy in full view for her online audience to admire.

The Australian actress teamed her top with a pair of classic black leggings. The bottoms fit her lower half like a glove, highlighting her curvy hips and shapely thighs. They also had a high-rise waistband that hit right at her navel, further accentuating her waist and smooth silhouette.

In the caption, Rebel explained that she had been having a “bad day” when she decided to go out for a walk, listen to motivational podcasts and audiobooks, and drink some water, which ultimately made her feel “sooo much better.” She finished up the message on an empowering note, recognizing that while everybody has “tough days,” they should just “take a beat, take a nap and then get back out there and continue to crush.”

Both friends and fans seemed thrilled by the sight of Rebel’s impressive weight loss, as well as the powerful message she shared. They have awarded the post more than 314,000 likes and hundreds of comments in just six hours.

“Rebs!!! You are killing it,” wrote the celeb’s Pitch Perfect co-star Brittany Snow.

“You look very good, truly you are an inspiration to many of us. Thank you and take care,” remarked another fan.

“Beautiful as ALWAYS,” a third follower praised.

“Love this! You go girl!!!” added a fourth admirer.

Earlier this month, Rebel got a chance to flaunt her hard work on the beach, where she twinned with her younger sister Annachi in a plunging green swimsuit. Fans were stunned by that shot as well, awarding it more than 321,000 likes and 1,407 comments to date.