Yovanna Ventura Sizzles In Nude-Colored Underwear And A Gold Satin Shirt

Instagram sensation Yovanna Ventura wowed her 5.3 million followers with a recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, November 17, saw the model rocking her favorite Intimissimi microfiber bra and panties, according to her caption.

Yovanna wore a strapless nude-colored bra and matching briefs as she posed with her arms above her head. The bra plunged down low in the front and showed off a little of her cleavage while the panties sat high over her hips, blending in nicely with her own natural skin tone.

Over the top of her underwear, she wore a stunning gold satin shirt. It was completely unbuttoned and draped by her sides. The top also featured long sleeves that did up with a button at each of her delicate wrists.

Yovanna posed with her hips to the side, one leg crossed slightly in front of the other. With her arms above her head, her toned stomach was highlighted in the alluring pose.

Her dark locks were straightened and parted haphazardly in the middle as she leaned her head to one side and pouted at her intended audience. The model used her hands to pull her hair away from her face but strands still managed to cascade down over her shoulders.

She stood in front of a large interior window and through that, several paintings could be seen hanging on a wall behind the celebrity. The black frames on the pictures also matched the dark edging of the glass panels.

Yovanna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within 19 hours, the photo had already amassed 90,700 likes and more than 550 comments from her dedicated fanbase.

“Wowwww,” declared fellow Instagram sensation Priscilla Huggins Ortiz.

“Absolutely perfection,” a fan declared in the comments section.

“You’re perfect,” one follower wrote.

“So cute and gorgeous, angel,” a fourth person wrote, also using a variety of emoji for added emphasis to their statement.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Yovanna’s latest underwear post. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, the kissing and fox-with-heart-eyes emoji also got a steady workout as well.

