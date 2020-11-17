‘Bold And The Beautiful’s’ Bombshell Spoilers For Wednesday: Quinn Explodes When She Learns Shauna’s Secret

Has Shauna slept with her best friend's husband, Eric?

when Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) finds out that her best friend has been keeping a secret from her. She will be livid when she finds out that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) has been deceiving her, per Courier Journal.

Shauna Fulton’s Bombshell Secret

Shauna has been keeping a secret. After her wedding to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) failed, she moved into the mansion. Eric Forrester (John McCook) invited her to stay at his house because he believed that she had also been a victim of his wife. He thinks that Quinn manipulated Quinn into doing her dirty work. However, they both planned Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge’s downfall.

After Quinn found out that Shauna had been staying with Eric, she ordered her to leave. The blonde said that she would pack her bags but allowed the patriarch to convince her to defy Quinn’s orders. She stayed at the house even though she knew that Quinn wanted her to move out.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt pleads Quinn’s case to Eric asking him to give her one last chance. pic.twitter.com/nF7xnFAwkA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 13, 2020

Quinn Fuller Explodes On The Bold and the Beautiful

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) uncovered the truth when he went to see his stepfather. As seen in the above image, Wyatt pleaded with Eric to take his mom back. His mother had made a mistake by trying to take down Brooke, but she was sorry and regretted her actions. Eric and Quinn still loved each other and shouldn’t throw their marriage away. However, Eric was still hurt by his wife’s schemes.

When Wyatt saw Shauna, he realized that she had never moved out. He was furious and told Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) about it. Together, they convinced Shauna that she should leave the mansion. She was hurting her bestie’s marriage by remaining at the guest house. Flo’s mother agreed.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Quinn will find out that Shauna deceived her again. She will explode and take her wrath out on the showgirl. She doesn’t understand why her bestie would turn on her like this. She knows that she risked her marriage just so that her best friend could find happiness with Ridge. How can she betray her by living it up at the mansion?

Did Shauna Sleep With Eric Forrester?

Of course, Flo’s mother will plead with Quinn and tell her that Eric asked her to stay. However, those who follow the soap opera may have noticed that Shauna made a very curious statement to Eric. According to SheKnows Soaps, she said that both she and Eric knew that she couldn’t stay with her anymore.

Is there another reason that Shauna cannot live with Eric any longer? Did the former Vegas showgirl seduce her best friend’s husband?