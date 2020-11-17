Jennifer Lopez, 51, Shows Off Her Soaking Wet Style While Promoting Beauty Line

Jennifer wore a full face of makeup for the photo.

Jennifer Lopez’s beauty can’t even be tarnished in the water.

The 51-year-old stunner shared a gorgeous pic of herself submerged in liquid to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon. In the post, JLo announced the launch of her brand new beauty line, which will be available for fans to purchase on January 1.

Jennifer didn’t wear much in the snapshot, but she did show off her bronzed and glowing skin. She appeared to be wearing a black one-piece bathing suit in the snap, as the straps fit tightly over her toned shoulders and gave fans a small peek at her lean arms under the water.

She posed with her body angled away from the camera and her arms resting in front of her midsection. Her head was turned to look over her shoulder with a smoldering stare into the lens, and her lips parted as the soft sunlight illuminated her skin.

Behind Jennifer, more water could be spotted. The golden tint of the sun reflected off of the scene to create a stunning ripple effect that set off the entire photo.

Her long, brown hair was pushed back behind her head in a soaking wet style. The locks clung together and fell down her back while also sticking to the side of her neck and shoulder.

Jennifer talked about glow in the caption of the post, and also offered her fans a big hint about how they could get their hands on her new beauty products nearly a month earlier than anyone else.

JLo’s over 133 million followers didn’t waste any time sharing their adoration for the post by clicking the like button more than 459,000 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers flooded the comments section to leave over 2,900 messages during that time as well.

“You are one of a kind in this universe,” one follower declared.

“Can’t wait! this is so exciting,” another stated.

“So beautiful mama,” a third user wrote, adding a line of black heart emoji for emphasis.

“I know what I am going to buy myself for Christmas this year. I’ve been good,” a fourth person quipped.

Jennifer has become known for her age-defying good looks, which could work in her favor when it comes to selling her own products.

Of course, the actress also takes great care of herself. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently hit the gym to flaunt her chiseled curves while proudly showing off her voting sticker on Election Day.