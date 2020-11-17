Kinsey Wolanski Rocks A Cheeky Swimsuit As She Watches A Storm Roll In

Kinsey Wolanski took to Instagram to show off her fit figure in some seriously sexy swimwear. The model added the post to her feed on November 17, and it’s been earning a ton of attention from her loyal fan base.

The photo captured Kinsey lounging by a pool. A geotag in the post indicated that she was at Hotel Makanda in Quepos, Costa Rica. She sprawled out of a tile-lined surface in front of an infinity-edge pool that overlooked the ocean. Trees surrounded the space, and there was a large black trellis over her head. The sky was filled with clouds, and in her caption, Kinsey shared that a “storm is coming.” She faced her backside toward the camera and looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare.

Kinsey showed off her killer figure in a yellow bikini that popped against her bronze complexion. The bottom band was tight, hitting a few inches below Kinsey’s shoulders and leaving her muscular back on full display. It had a thin set of tight straps on her shoulders, and her toned biceps were in full view. The cut of the suit also treated Kinsey’s audience to a great view of her tiny midsection.

The bottoms were even hotter than the top, matching the same color and style. They had stringed sides that were worn high on her hips, highlighting her hourglass curves. It also featured a high-waisted design that allowed her to flaunt her shapely thighs. Meanwhile, its cheeky cut tucked deep into her backside, and her pert derriere was on full display. The model appeared to match the color of her suit to her nails. Kinsey also sported a pair of dainty earrings and a ring to match, providing just the right amount of bling.

She styled her long, blond locks with a center part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. As of this writing, the update has only been live on Kinsey’s page for a short time, but it’s already earned more than 63,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Most followers were quick to rave over her figure while a few others commented on the weather.

“Oh my what a beauty. Looking good as always babe,” one follower wrote, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Wowwww wonderful baby wonderful,” a second Instagrammer complimented.

“Such a stunning look wow, i love you,” a third social media user chimed in with a few flames.

“A smile is a curve that sets everything straight. I adore you,” a fourth raved.