Laurence Bédard Slays In Revealing Lacy Lingerie For Hot New Photo

Laurence Bédard tantalized her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, November 17, with a new post that showed off her amazing body. The French-Canadian bombshell rocked a revealing lingerie set as she lay on a couch, oozing sex appeal.

Bédard reclined on her side, placing her arm on the back on which she rested her head. The photographer captured her from the front as she glanced into the lens with soft eyes and lips curled into a coy smile.

Bédard sizzled in a deep purple set that contrasted beautifully with her bronzed skin. In included a long bodice made from a sheer material that teased quite a bit of skin. The chest piece has thin straps over the shoulders and was adorned with lace, which covered her breasts and censored the photo. However, it still left plenty of underboob on display. On her lower body, she had on a pair of skimpy bottoms that were partially covered by the top.

Bédard’s extensive collection of tattoos were also visible in the picture, particularly the ones on her right thigh and arm.

She wore her hair parted on the side and styled in an elegant short bob. Bédard accessorized her look with delicate silver hoop earrings.

In the caption, she revealed that her post was an ad for the store Adam and Eve, which she often partners up with in her Instagram feed. Bédard included a promo code for her fans to enjoy 50% off almost any item. She also promoted body positivity with one of the hashtags.

The post has attracted more than 46,100 likes and over 370 comments within seven hours. Her followers used the opportunity to engage with Bédard, gushing over her beauty, pose and outfit.

“Quote: Seeing is beautiful but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see. Good Morning,” one user wrote.

“So in love with you most beautiful woman in the world,” replied another fan.

“[M]irror mirror on the wall ur the hottest of em all,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Omg this is the hottest picture you’ve ever taken,” added a fourth follower.

Bédard is well known among her fans for her lingerie posts, though she often also uploads images in which she shows off her fashion style. As reported by The Inquisitr, she posted a snapshot last week that saw her rocking a black faux leather skirt that rose above her navel, hugging her slender waist. She paired it with a graphic T-shirt with a pink design on the front, giving off rock vibes. A pair of high-heeled peep-toe shoes completed her ensemble.