Stassie Karanikolaou Goes Braless In Plunging Black Crop Top While Lying On The Floor

On Tuesday, November 17, social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 9.5 million Instagram followers.

The first image, which was taken with Stassie’s smartphone, showed the 23-year-old lying on her side on the floor in front of a sizable mirror. A marble coffee table, wall art, and a white couch adorned with pillows can be seen in the background. She used one of her hands to prop herself up, as she looked at her phone screen.

Her pose in the following photo was nearly identical. She did, however, focus her attention on her reflection in the mirror.

Stassie opted to go braless in a plunging black long-sleeved crop top, leaving little to the imagination. She paired the top with skintight high-waisted leggings. One leg of her bottoms, where Stassie currently has a cast, was bunched. The casual ensemble, which was from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova, put her incredible curves and toned midsection on display.

For the photos, the brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks in a sleek bun, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. Her nails were also perfectly manicured.

In the caption of the post, Stassie advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Many of Stassie’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Hotness at its peak,” wrote one fan, adding a black heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Looking stunning today,” added a different devotee, followed by a pink heart emoji.

A few fans also made reference to her cast.

“Stas making a cast fashionable. Looking like a blessing in disguise,” wrote one commenter.

“Ur good at hiding your boot lol,” remarked another Instagram user.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 210,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Stassie has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded four provocative pictures, in which she wore a lingerie set manufactured by the company Savage X Fenty. That post has been liked over 1.1 million times since it was shared.