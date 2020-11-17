Bruna Rangel Lima Displays Tantalizing Booty Wearing Cut-Out Jeans In Flirtatious Update

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima took to her social media page on Tuesday afternoon with a tempting pair of snaps that thrilled her 4.1 million followers. The fitness aficionado looked stunning wearing a revealing ensemble that left fans wanting more, and posed at an angle that beautifully accentuated her incredible derriere.

Over 36,000 fans hit the “like” button in the first few hours after the post was uploaded.

Bruna’s famous assets filled out a pair of high-wasted, black denim jeans and a cropped tank top that she wore without a bra.

She faced the camera with her left side and shifted her hips to showcase a portion of both rounded cheeks, the enticing shape of which were accentuated by her arched back.

Bruna spread her legs apart from one another, and appeared to balance most of her weight on her right leg with her left knee bent slightly out in front of her body. This position drew attention a sultry detailing on her jeans along the outside of her thigh, which featured a circular a cut-out that bared lots of tanned skin.

The open section was embellished with a pair of straps that ran horizontally across the center and fastened together with a silver slide buckle. A glimpse of what appeared to be the end of a similar piece of fabric peeking out from behind her right leg indicated that the design was repeated on the opposite side.

Bruna’s top was made of a ribbed material through which the tone of her flesh could be seen, making it clear that she opted to go braless for the casual photo shoot. The short bottom hem exposed a portion of her midriff.

In the first image, she bent both elbows and placed them together in front of her bust, resting her hands against her head. She gazed at the camera with a seductive expression.

Bruna suggested in the caption that she was part of a group of determined women that build strength through adversity, and her Instagram supporters flooded the comments section with compliments for the Brazilian-born brunette.

“Built not bought babyyy,” one fan praised, following the words with a heart and two flames.

“You’re definitely built of the fire,” a second person declared, concluding with a heart and a kiss written out in typographical symbols and the number three.

“You look great today! Well to be honest you look great every day,” a third follower gushed.

“There she is. The walking breathing 8th Wonder of the world,” a fourth fan raved, adding several heart-eyes, a heart, and an applause emoji into the mix.