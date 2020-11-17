‘World’s Sexiest Athlete’ Alica Schmidt Looks Stunning As She Emerges From Pool In Tiny Black Bikini

Alica Schmidt may be preparing for the biggest sporting event of her life, but the German beauty still has time to put on a black bikini and dazzle Instagram followers with a racy shot of her dip in the pool.

The track and field star took to Instagram to share a revealing shot of her swim session with her 1.4 million followers. She shared a post that showed her emerging from the water, with her neck and arms reaching just above the surface while her fit body, clad in a black two-piece swimsuit, stayed below the surface. The model gazed into the camera, showing off her light blue eyes and a slight smile. Her hands reached up to her wet hair, which is normally a light blond but appeared darker as it was soaked with water from the pool.

The picture was a huge hit with followers of the short-distance runner, racking up close to 200,000 likes and a number of comments impressed with the snap.

“This looks absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Those eyes draw a beholder in – wow,” added another.

“You look amazing,” a fan commented.

The post was an international hit as well, drawing comments in a number of languages and prompting many commenters to leave emoji flags from their home countries.

While Schmidt has shared a number of selfies and other casual snaps, this appeared to be part of a professional photo shoot. In the caption, she included a series of hashtags about the snapshot.

This is not the first time that Schmidt has shown off in a tiny swimsuit. As The Inquisitr reported, she posted another series of revealing snaps from a recent vacation to Greece and a break in training. The lean runner showed how she earned the nickname “World’s Sexiest Athlete” by showing off her incredible physique in a black bikini while lounging near the sparkling water.

While the racy images have earned her a huge following on social media, Schmidt has said that her main focus is on qualifying for the 2021 Olympics, which were pushed back a year as the coronavirus caused a wave of sports cancellations in 2020. Schmidt told Yahoo Sports that she isn’t trying to compete with other Instagram models for attention online, but instead remains focused on her training.

Fans get to see plenty of that as well. In between showing off her racy bikini looks, Schmidt often shares some glimpses of the rigorous training she’s going through to prepare for the international competition next year.