Cindy Crawford, 54, Shows Off Her Ripped Body In New Workout Pic

The supermodel looked super fit in a new social media snap.

Cindy Crawford put some weight into her workout. The 54-year-old supermodel shared a new snap to Instagram as she worked out in her gym.

In a new photo shared with her 5 million social media followers, Cindy wore a black tank top and matching leggings. The modeling legend known for some of the most glamorous fashion shoots in history had her hair put up in a messy bun and was makeup free as she got her workout in.

In the pic, Cindy was pictured sitting on a weight bench as she clutched a 12.5-pound barbell and showed off her toned arms. Other exercise equipment could be seen in the background of the window-filled gym as the brunette beauty leaned forward and focused on her arm strength.

The photo received thousands of likes within an hour of posting. In the comments section, fans from all over the world gave Cindy plenty of love in the form of heart, fire, and smiley face emoji as they told her to “werk.”

Cindy’s daughter, fellow model Kaia Gerber, was one of the first to chime in to give the famous beauty some encouragement.

“Yes mom!” Kaia wrote.

Other fans told Cindy she was “body goals” as they noted how great she looked in the new snap.

“Great arms,” one fan wrote of Cindy’s muscles.

“Wow check those guns out, awesome,” another added.

Other commenters thanked the former MTV House of Style host for being their very first fitness inspiration more than three decades ago.

“Love your 90’s workout videos! They were the BEST!!!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“I worked out so much to your workout VCR tapes in the 90’s they burned out!” another added. “You look even more amazing now if that’s possible!”

Cindy was only in her mid-20s and at the height of her modeling career when her Shape Your Body tapes flew off store shelves. Decades later, the star started sharing her fitness tips in a more modern way via her social media accounts. A flip through Cindy’s Instagram page uncovers a slew of images of her weight-themed workouts.

In an Instagram post last year, seen here, she even shared a short video clip as she warmed up at the gym by doing squats with a medicine ball.

Cindy previously revealed that her routine hasn’t changed all that much since her days as a fitness video star. In 2017, she told The Cut that her “go-to” workout is 20 minutes of cardio and then weights.

“I try to get 20 minutes of cardio at least three times a week,” she said. “Then I do anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour of old school lunges, weights, squats, and bicep curls — it’s just stuff that I learned 30 years ago”