‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting Stunner: Melissa Ordway’s Real-Life Husband Takes Over As Chance

The Young and the Restless casting news revealed that Melissa Ordway’s husband, Justin Gaston, will temporarily play the role of Chance Chancellor on the CBS daytime drama, Soap Opera Digest reported. The news came after actor Donny Boaz revealed he’d been diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to quarantine for two weeks.

Although Boaz did not suffer symptoms, he had to be away from work for the entire time to follow the COVID-19 production guidelines. The break came at a critical point in the storyline. Chance had just proposed to Abby (Melissa Ordway), and later that day, he took a bullet meant for Adam (Mark Grossman). Victor (Eric Braeden) recently visited Chance in the hospital and gave his blessing for the union between the Newman and Chancellor families.

Soap watchers may recognize Gaston. He previously portrayed Ben on NBC’s sudser Days of Our Lives in 2014. The actor’s stint as Chance begins on November 23 and should last a couple of weeks.

Ordway took to Instagram to announce the news that her real-life and her on-screen life would collide for a bit.

“Who better to step in than my incredibly talented, handsome husband?! Love you @jmichaelgaston,” she wrote.

Mike Windle / Getty Images

Fans immediately responded to the post sharing the unexpected update. At least 2,630 hit the “like” button, and more than 130 also replied with well-wishes. Some of her co-stars also chimed in on the experience of working with Gaston.

“He did such a great job and so fun to work with!! Most gorge couple ever,” wrote Elizabeth Hendrickson, who portrays Chloe on the show. Ordway responded with several red hearts.

“Been saying that for years. Just kissing scenes or actually dialogue?” wondered another Instagram user who also included a thumbs-up.

“This will make for some great family videos and discussions years from now!!” a third enthused.

“Haha! I know, right?!” replied Ordway.

“At least Abby was finally able to get some engagement sugar!!” a fourth viewer noted.

With COVID-19 restrictions, the sudser hasn’t shown many kissing or close scenes for the newly engaged couple. Even their engagement scene was outside and fairly distanced. Any romantic moments are more or less implied with a distanced aftermath or discussions of it later.

Recently in the storylines, Abby told her mother, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), that she hoped to marry Chance as soon as she possibly could. It isn’t clear, yet, whether the duo will exchange vows while Gaston is temporarily in the role or if it’ll happen when Boaz returns.