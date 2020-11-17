Lyna Perez Tugs On Extremely Skimpy Swimsuit: ‘Get My Pretty Name Out Of Your Mouth’

On Tuesday, November 17, American model Lyna Perez made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing picture for her 5.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 28-year-old posing outside on a grassy area in front of shrubbery and an ivy-covered building. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy black bikini that featured a barely-there triangle top and a pair of low-cut bottoms. The two-piece put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on display. Fans were also able to get a good view of the scorpion tattoo just below her hip bone. Lyna finished off the sexy look with an extremely cropped gray sweatshirt and layered necklaces.

The brunette bombshell also styled her hair in half-up pigtails. In addition, her nails were manicured and painted black.

For the photo, Lyna faced forward and stood with her shoulders back. She tugged on her bikini bottoms and focused her gaze on the photographer with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation appeared to be quoting lyrics from the song “Therefore I Am” by Billie Eilish.

The provocative picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 75,000 likes. Quite a few of Lyna’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“My day became better at the moment I got a notification of a new photo of the most beautiful woman,” wrote one fan.

“Gorgeous,” added a different devotee, along with a kissing face and a red heart emoji.

“@lynaritaa The BEST IG account. The BEST posts. The BEST freakin’ human being,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of smiling face with three hearts, heart-eye, kissing face, fire, black heart, and raised hands emoji to the end of the comment.

“It doesn’t get any cuter than this,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Lyna has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

Recently, she uploaded a video, in which she wore a plunging crop top and a tiny miniskirt. That post has been liked over 42,000 times since it was shared.