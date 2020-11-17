Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In Black & Red Satin & Lace Lingerie: ‘Welcome To The Speakeasy’

Model Kelsie Jean Smeby treated her followers to sexy shots of herself in her latest Instagram post. She looked like an old-school bombshell in two different lingerie sets.

In the first image, Kelsie posed against a black background. Her dark brown hair fell in ringlets from a side part cascading over one shoulder and down her back. She wore a black lace and satin bra that featured mixed media straps consisting of silver chains and black material over her shoulders. Around her rib cage wrapped another strip of fabric with a silver charm attached. The model’s ample cleavage pushed out over the top of her bra. She wore matching lace panties with a high-waisted garter belt that highlighted her nipped-in waist and curvy hips. Perhaps most striking in the photo was the model’s full crimson lips, which she had open slightly, revealing her white teeth.

Kelsie changed lingerie for the second and third photos. She had on a red set, and the panties had bows that tied over each hip. The matching bra also featured a bow in the center. The undergarments showcased her pert derrière, and they left plenty of skin bare. She leaned to the side with her elbow bent, revealing her toned shoulder, back, and bicep. The pose also revealed a long French manicure on her fingers. Her mane tumbled down her back, resting above her backside in picture No. 2.

For the last snap of the group, Kelsie faced front again, and she wrapped her arms around her chest, pushing her breasts up to form even more voluptuous cleavage.

In her caption, Kelsie revealed that the looks came from the Playboy X Yandy collaboration, which is available for purchase.

Fans showed her a lot of love, with more than 4,160 hitting the “like” button, and at least 120 took the time to leave a positive comment, with many including the flame emoji for the hot looks.

“You are so perfect! This picture is amazing,” enthused one follower, who added hearts and heart-eye emoji.

“I overheard two people talking about how a lot of women today are opting for the domesticated wife, then going for executive jobs. This gave me hope that there are feral ones I might be able to find. This is a photo of what one would look like,” a second devotee replied along with a heart-eye smiley.

“This is too good! You are absolutely gorgeous, Kelsie. Pure fire in these pics,” declared a third Instagram user, who included flames and flashing cameras.